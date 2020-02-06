Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Insider John Scull Sells 643,076 Shares of Stock

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) insider John Scull sold 643,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69), for a total value of A$624,426.80 ($442,855.88).
BTH opened at A$0.99 ($0.70) on Thursday. Bigtincan Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.29 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of A$1.08 ($0.77). The company has a market capitalization of $302.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.76.
Bigtincan Company Profile
