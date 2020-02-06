Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Insider John Scull Sells 643,076 Shares of Stock

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) insider John Scull sold 643,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69), for a total value of A$624,426.80 ($442,855.88).

BTH opened at A$0.99 ($0.70) on Thursday. Bigtincan Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.29 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of A$1.08 ($0.77). The company has a market capitalization of $302.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.76.

Bigtincan Company Profile

Bigtincan Holdings Limited, a software development company, provides software as a services (Saas) application platform. It offers Bigtincan hub, a SaaS application platform for mobile workforces to enable sales and service organizations, and their employees to engage with customers. The company's platform includes Bigtincan Forms, which allow organizations to automate manual and administrative tasks, and eliminate paper-based processes, as well as create, publish, and use interactive forms on various mobile devices; and Bigtincan Studio that enable mobile users to create and deliver content.

