BitcoinZ Hits Market Cap of $669,272.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $669,272.00 and approximately $5,214.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00750810 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00120531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00107502 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,263,922,716 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Exrates, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

