Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 135,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 83,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Blue Moon Zinc Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

