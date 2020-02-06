BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their top pick rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of KKR opened at $33.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 482,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

