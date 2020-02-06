Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.01. 425,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,737,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,744. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

