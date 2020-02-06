Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.01. 425,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,737,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,744. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
