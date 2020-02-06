Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Announce -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($4.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have commented on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth $100,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

