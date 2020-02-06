Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

EVFM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. 45,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $229.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $40,565.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,678 shares of company stock valued at $386,410. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 354,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 724,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

