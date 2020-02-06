Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

GIL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 356,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,005 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 773,705 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,427,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

