Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price at $14.00

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 65,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.19 million, a P/E ratio of 122.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.12.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

