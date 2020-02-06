Brokerages Set Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $75.10

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 288,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv by 52.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Autoliv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Autoliv by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

