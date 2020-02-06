Brokerages Set PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $38.79

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,162. PPL has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

