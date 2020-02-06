Brokerages Set PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $38.79

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.79.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PPL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,162. PPL has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.