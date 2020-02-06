Brokerages Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,850

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,850 ($24.34).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,875 ($24.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of SMIN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,749 ($23.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,760.50 ($23.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,719.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01.

In related news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 737 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

