BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $49.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.03.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get BRP alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Signition LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 45.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. BRP has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.