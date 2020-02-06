Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

CVNA stock opened at $89.75 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 96.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Carvana by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

