Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $192.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $230.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.82.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

