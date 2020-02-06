Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $109.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

