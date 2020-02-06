Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 1.3%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 109,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,533,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 278,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 125,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.