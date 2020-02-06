Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

CTL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,691,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

