Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after buying an additional 71,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 148.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHEF stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
