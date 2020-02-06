Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after buying an additional 71,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 148.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

