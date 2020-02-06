ChessCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $58,201.00 and $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,825.25 or 2.23077673 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025581 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

