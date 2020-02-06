Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The company has a market cap of $11.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

