Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of CL opened at $75.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

