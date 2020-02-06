Comparing Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) & Stemline Therapeutics (NYSE:STML)

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and Stemline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo 5.24% 9.39% 4.79% Stemline Therapeutics N/A -80.29% -65.23%

This table compares Perrigo and Stemline Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.73 billion 1.70 $131.00 million $4.55 12.98 Stemline Therapeutics $500,000.00 690.78 -$85.02 million ($2.99) -2.30

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Stemline Therapeutics. Stemline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Perrigo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Perrigo has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Perrigo and Stemline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 4 2 0 2.33 Stemline Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Perrigo presently has a consensus target price of $55.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.54%. Stemline Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.05%. Given Stemline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stemline Therapeutics is more favorable than Perrigo.

Summary

Perrigo beats Stemline Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements, feminine hygiene, diabetes care, scar management, and anti-parasite categories under the Good Sense, Sergeant's, Sentry, Zephrex D, PetArmor, and ScarAway brand names. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force. It operates in Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older. It also developing CD123 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and myelofibrosis, as well as acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma in combination with other therapies. In addition, the company is developing SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat brain cancer. Its preclinical pipeline products include SL-501, a CD123 targeted therapy; SL- 1001, an oral, selective small molecule RET kinase inhibitor targeting multiple oncology indications; and SL-901, a small molecule kinase inhibitor. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

