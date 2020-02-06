COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $4.00. COMSCORE shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 242,221 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 34,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $116,223.03. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 610,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,148.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,782,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,494 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 108,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.