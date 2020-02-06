Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.38. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 80,690 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,900,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after buying an additional 557,014 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,073 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,519 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.