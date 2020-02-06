Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.38. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 80,690 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.26.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.
