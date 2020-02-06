Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,968 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Crossamerica Partners worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

CAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crossamerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

CAPL stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is 1,909.09%.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,308.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crossamerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.