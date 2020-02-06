Cryptonex (CNX) Price Tops $2.14 on Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00021909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $119.35 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.17 or 0.03027515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00213599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00132954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.