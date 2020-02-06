Crystal Clear (CCT) Market Capitalization Tops $6,697.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Crystal Clear has a total market capitalization of $6,697.00 and $1.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.03016418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

