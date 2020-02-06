Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

NYSE:CB opened at $165.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

