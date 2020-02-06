Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,428 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,029.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,176,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of VRSK opened at $168.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.46 and a 12-month high of $169.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.41.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

