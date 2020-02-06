Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

