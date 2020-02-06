DDD Partners LLC Sells 6,015 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

DDD Partners LLC cut its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. VF makes up approximately 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in VF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in VF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,152,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

