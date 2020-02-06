DEX Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a market cap of $2.89 million and $535,945.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.03159207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00199977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00133840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

