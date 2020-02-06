Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $72.12, approximately 687 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.