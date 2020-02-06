Douglas T. Linde Sells 27,455 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $146.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.63.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 22.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

