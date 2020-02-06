Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 787 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $202,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of TPX opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.