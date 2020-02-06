Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.0428 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,293,795 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

