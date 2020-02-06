e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

NYSE ELF opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $856.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.19, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock worth $57,851,559. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

