Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.16-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. Eaton also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.60-5.90 EPS.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.30. Eaton has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a positive rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

