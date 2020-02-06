EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries.

