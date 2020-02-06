Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $231.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the fourth quarter of 2019 on a mixed note with lower-than-expected earnings and a revenue beat. Globally, TAVR procedures increased on strong therapy adoption across all geographies. We are also upbeat about strong sales growth within the Critical Care segment, driven by robust demand for the HemoSphere advance monitoring platform and continued adoption of Smart Recovery. The company continued benefiting from its CASMED acquisition. Moreover, a lifted 2020 EPS guidance raises investors’ optimism on the stock. In the past year, shares of Edwards Lifesciences have outperformed the industry. Meanwhile, dismal performances within Surgical Structural Heart and TMTT segments raise concern. Also, escalating costs put pressure on the margins in the fourth quarter.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.33.

NYSE:EW opened at $231.13 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,838.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

