Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 190,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.02. 1,714,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,772. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,409,583 shares of company stock valued at $177,403,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

