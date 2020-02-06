Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

