Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

ENR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 51,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Energizer has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

