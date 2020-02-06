Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of ERII traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 152,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,257. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $573.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 4.05.

In other news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $119,330.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,200.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,461 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

