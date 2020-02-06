Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 678,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Entegris has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.