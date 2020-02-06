Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Entergy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.41. The company had a trading volume of 115,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

