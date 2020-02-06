EOSDT Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One EOSDT token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $872,208.00 and approximately $55,169.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.03159207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00199977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00133840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 4,585,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,348 tokens. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

