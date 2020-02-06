EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 12,068,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,885,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,393 shares in the last quarter. Share Andrew L. lifted its position in EQT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,753,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in EQT by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 922,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in EQT by 1,606.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in EQT by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,323,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 679,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

