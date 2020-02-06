ETHplode (ETHPLO) One Day Volume Tops $7.52 Million

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $66,813.00 and $7.52 million worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, Mercatox, DDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.03016418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETHplode Token Profile